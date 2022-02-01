Jobseekers to be matched to positions in GR job fair

The job fair includes positions in manufacturing, skilled trades and warehousing. Over 100 local companies will be represented.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A job fair coming to Grand Rapids is looking to change the way jobseekers look for employment.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids will be hosting "The Job Match" job fair from Monday, Feb. 28 until Friday, March 4. Jobseekers will be matched to long-term positions based on their skills, work preference and experience.

“This is your opportunity to find a new job because we are hiring for over 100 of the best companies in Grand Rapids," said recruiting coordinator Grant Stevens. "Anyone looking for a job match in manufacturing, warehousing or skilled trades is encouraged to sign up to talk with one of our Hiring Experts. We are looking forward to working with you!”

The available positions begin at $14 an hour, with locations including Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Walker and Byron Center.

The following positions will be available, and more may be offered:

Machine Operator - $15 - $18.75/hr

CNC Machine Operator - $17.50 - $21/hr

CNC Router Operator - $18 - $20/hr

CNC Machinist - $18 - $30/hr

Production Worker - $15 - $18/hr

Assembly Line Worker - $15 - $16/hr

Mechanical Assembly - $17 - $18/hr

Shipping & Receiving - $16 - $19/hr

Warehouse Worker - $14 - $18/hr

Forklift Driver - $16 - $18/hr

Delivery Driver - $17 - $19/hr

MIG/TIG Welder/Fabricator - $18 - $21/hr

Apartment Maintenance Technician - $16 - $22/hr

Alarm Service Technician - $26 - $32/hr

Maintenance Technician - $24 - $30/hr

Sanitation Technician - $17.75/hr

Plastic Extrusion Operator - $15 - $16/hr

Bindery Assistant - $16/hr

Saw Operator - $15 - $17/hr

Quality Inspector - $14 - $18/hr

Sewer/Upholsterer - $16.50 - $20/hr

General Labor - $14 - $16/hr

Racker/Packer - $15 - $16/hr

If you're interested in participating in the job fair, sign up by clicking here.

