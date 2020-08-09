Joe Biden to visit Michigan Wednesday

The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that the candidate will be travelling to Warren, Michigan to deliver a speech at 1:15 p.m.

WARREN, Mich. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is visiting the mitten state Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that the candidate will be travelling to Warren, Michigan to deliver a speech at 1:15 p.m. Additional information about Biden’s visit has not yet been released.

Biden’s visit is just one day before President Donald Trump plans to visit Freeland, Michigan in Saginaw County.

Trump’s event is set to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. at Avflight Saginaw.

Vice President Mike Pence also recently made a visit to Michigan, last week at an airport in Traverse City.