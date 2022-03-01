John Ball Zoo to welcome back guests on March 25

Two male koalas from the San Diego Zoo Global Education and Conservation Project will be arriving at JBZ in May.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo will soon be opening its doors for the 2022 season! According to a release, the zoo will be back and better than ever on Friday, March 25.

This season, JBZ is focusing on koalas, families and Washed Ashore as themes throughout its grounds.

When guests arrive for the new season, they will notice some changes, including a new wallaby exhibit and the arrival of two male koalas from the San Diego Zoo Global Education and Conservation Project. The two furballs will officially become Grand Rapidians in May.

Along with these additions, the zoo will be presenting the Washed Ashore collection, which turns “discarded plastics on the beach into beautiful pieces of art” that teach about environmental conservation and sustainability.

While we are still a few weeks out from opening day, tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Spring hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

