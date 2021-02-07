John Ball Zoo announces return of ‘wild’ Adult Night Out

The popular zoo event is back for guests 21 and up, with plenty of food and drink to go around.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Continuing their event series, the John Ball Zoo is hosting an Adult Night Out on Thursday, July 15 and throughout the rest of the summer. Guests 21 and up will have the opportunity to experience the zoo without kids for an evening.

Select animal exhibits will be open for viewing, along with wine and beer selections. A specialty brew from Two Guys Brewing will be available.

For food options, there will be vendors sprinkled throughout the zoo. A tropical-themed menu will be offered from the zoo’s Monkey Island Café. It’ll feature pulled pork and cilantro lime rice served in a pineapple bowl or a jerk chicken wrap with rice, greens and the zoo’s signature sauce, as well as a pineapple Dole Whip.

Each Adult Night Out will last from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets are $18 for members and $20 for non-members, with limited quantities available. Zoo administration warns interested individuals or parties to get their tickets soon, as both events sold out in June.

The event is the first in a series of Adult Nights Out. Other dates include July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. The zoo offers four times to enter at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

To buy tickets or learn more, visit the zoo’s website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.