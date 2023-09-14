John Ball Zoo names baby bongo born last month

You won't be-leaf what they picked!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo announced Thursday they named the eastern mountain bongo that was born at the zoo last month.

Welcome to the world, Sprout!

Sprout was born on Aug. 13 around 10:30 p.m. He weighed 49 pounds and zoo officials say he's healthy. After he was born, he spent time adjusting indoors with his mother, Carrot, and the zoo's other female eastern bongo, Penny.

He is now in the zoo's outdoor habitat with the rest of the bongo herd.

Eastern mountain bongos are listed as being critically endangered, with fewer than 100 estimated to be living in the wild. Their population decline is partially attributed to poaching, trapping and habitat destruction.

The zoo is working to grow the eastern mountain bongo population.

"At John Ball Zoo, we participate in a species survival plan (SSP) for eastern mountain bongos," reads a post on the zoo's Facebook page. "SSPs are just one of many focused conservation efforts that have put in place over the last few decades to help protect the species."

In the past, captive bongos have been reintroduced to the wild to help these efforts.

