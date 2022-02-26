John Ball Zoo announces death of bald eagle

Bea came to the zoo in January 2017. Staff say she "always had a lot of attitude," and will be missed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo on Saturday announced the death of their female bald eagle, Bea.

In a post on Facebook, zoo officials say Bea's keepers noticed that something was wrong when her voice started to sound different. Initial treatment did not solve the issue, so the team decided to give Bea a CT scan and bronchoscopy.

While under anesthesia, Bea suffered "severe complications" that her care team could not resolve.

Officials say testing revealed that part of Bea's symptoms were caused by a fungal infection that had continued to spread despite receiving medication to treat that infection.

Bea arrived at the zoo in January 2017 from Wings of Wonder Raptor Rehabilitators.

She had been found in Bruce Crossing with injuries that gave her limited or no movement in her wings and legs. While Bea recovered the use of her limbs through rehabilitation, it was determined that she would not be able to survive in the wild.

Bea's exact age was unknown, but officials estimate she was at least 10 years old at the time of her death.

John Ball Zoo staff are mourning this loss.

"Bea always had a lot of attitude, and was very observant whenever the keepers would enter her habitat," the announcement reads. "She was a magnificent ambassador for her species and will certainly be missed by the staff and guests at John Ball Zoo."

