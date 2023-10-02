John Ball Zoo opening for 2023 season March 24

The John Ball Zoo is celebrating their 2023 season opening next week with new animals and a brand new logo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several new animals are ready for their big debut at John Ball Zoo next week.

When the zoo opens to the public for the season, visitors will be able to meet the zoo's new female snow leopard, bald eagles, coati and sloth.

In addition to those new animals, Red's Hobby Farm is welcoming new goats and sheep after eight of the hobby farm's animals were retired from the farm last month.

John Ball Zoo opens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Hours for the rest of March will be Monday though Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Zoo hours regularly change throughout the season, so be sure to check their hours on their website before planning a visit.

Tickets are available now.

