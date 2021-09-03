John Ball Zoo opens for the 2021 season on March 27

The 2021 season at the zoo kicks off on Saturday, March 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo announced it's officially opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 27.

The zoo's triplet red panda cubs, Rose, Ruby and Willow are the three most anticipated animals for guests to see this season. They were born over the summer and grew up out of view of guests -- now they're romping around for everyone to see, along side their parents Wyatt and Wasabi.

Another baby was born at the zoo last season, Yoshi, the Canada Lynx. She was born in May. The zoo says she doesn't necessary look like a kitten anymore, but she's still playful and energetic.

John Ball also announced a sneak peak into a new exhibition called SUPERSIZED. It "supersizes" nature's small and mighty, everything from sneaky predators like the honey badger to the venomous blue-ringed octopus. The exhibit makes up more than 30 toy brick sculptures that features all kinds of colorful appearances, and unusual abilities at huge sizes.

The zoo said its staff and volunteers work around the clock to keep it safe. Following state regulations and CDC guidelines, all guests ages 5 and older will be required to wear a mask at all times and everywhere in the zoo, including outdoor spaces. Guests can remove masks while eating and drinking while at a safe distance from others.

The zoo also said it's increased cleaning and disinfection, as well as continuing to encourage social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and cashless transaction.

The zoo is also still operating at limited guest capacity, and the zoo encourages everyone to reserve online timed-entry tickets.

Admission tickets will go on sale Friday, March 12 for opening day, March 27 through April 11.

Spring hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To reserve timed entry tickets and for more information, visit John Ball Zoo’s website at www.jbzoo.org/visitandtickets.

