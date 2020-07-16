Pass the tiara! Princess Day at the John Ball Zoo coming up

Everyone is invited to come in costume to the zoo on July 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — No matter the mystical creature or royal status, everyone is invited to visit the zoo on Princess Day!

It's happening on Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone can join in the fun, fairies, wizards, prince, or princesses -- all can come in costumes and will have a chance to meet special royal favorites that will pay the zoo a visit, including Ice Queen and Princess, Cinderella, Frog Princess, Jasmine, Ariel and Belle. The princesses join the zoo from the Olivia Grace & Company.

The princesses meet-and-greets will be different this year, John Ball explained in a press release. Instead of individual photo opportunities with each character, guests will have the chance to meet and take photos with up to three characters in each specified meet-and-greet location. For the safety of the performers and guests, these magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart while still being able to capture the perfect, socially distanced, photo.

Guest will also need to adhere to the state's mask guidelines for both the zoo's indoor and outdoor locations.

Princess Day meet-and-greet is included in regular admission. Along with meeting princesses, guests can also see the Zoo’s BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, meerkats, and the new inclusively designed entry.

There are limited number of tickets available for Princess Day, which can be purchased here. Zoo admission for adults is $14, $11 for children ages 3-12, and seniors and children under 2 are free. Zoo member's can reserve ticket's for a member's only meet-and-greet from 8 to 9 a.m.

Find more information at www.jbzoo.org.

