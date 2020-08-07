Cute Cubs | John Ball Zoo releases new photos of baby red pandas

Today, the zoo went to Facebook to provide a heartwarming update on the little furballs. According to the post, the babies are all “healthy and cute as could be.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The baby red pandas at John Ball Zoo are only about 2 weeks old, but today they got their first close ups.

On Thursday, June 25, the red panda family at John Ball Zoo grew exponentially when Wyatt and Wasabi birthed red panda triplets.

At just under two weeks old, the babies have been spending quality time with Wasabi in the maternity den, just as they would in the wild.

Today, the zoo went to Facebook to provide a heartwarming update on the little furballs. According to the post, the babies are all “healthy and cute as could be.”

“Dr. Ryan recently performed the first neonatal examination of our red panda cubs, allowing us to take some up-close pictures of their teeny tiny faces,” the post reads.

“After making sure Wasabi was comfortable leaving the nest box for a short time, we checked each cub carefully to be sure that each is growing and developing normally and that they are all at healthy body weights. We listened to their hearts, checked their skin, coats, and inside their mouths.”

The genders of the babies have not yet been revealed, but the zoo said they will be announcing them soon.

