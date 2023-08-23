John Ball Zoo shares must-see video of baby red pandas

Having a stressful day? You've got to see this.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — John Ball Zoo just shared an adorable video of their red panda cubs.

The red pandas are new additions to the zoo. Wasabi, a female red panda and beloved resident, gave birth to a litter in July. This is the second litter that Wasabi and Wyatt have had at John Ball Zoo.

The zoo said their animal care staff has been closely monitoring Wasabi and her babies via video cameras since their birth. That's how they captured this adorable moment:

"The red panda cubs grow bigger and fluffier! The cubs' eyes are FULLY open. Momma Wasabi is doing a great job of cleaning and nursing the cubs," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Staff say they are all bonding and growing stronger.

"John Ball Zoo is dedicated to the conservation and preservation of endangered species including red pandas, and the birth of these cubs will help ensure the future of the species," said Dr. Ryan Colburn, John Ball Zoo's veterinarian. "Our expert animal care staff is closely monitoring the cub's health and development, ensuring that they receive the best possible care in their early stages of life."

Native to the Eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, red pandas are known for their striking reddish-brown fur, bushy tails and charming personalities. Due to habitat loss, deforestation and poaching, red pandas are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They believe there are less than 2,500 adult red pandas left in the wild.

“The successful birth of these red panda cubs signifies another step forward in the conservation efforts to protect this beautiful species,” Colburn said. “John Ball Zoo is excited to play our part in this effort.”

The zoo said that in the coming months, the cubs will gradually be able to start exploring their habitat and gaining independence under the watchful eyes of their mother and the zoo's staff. The zoo also said that as the cubs grow, they will play "a vital role" in raising awareness about the conservation of their species and their endangered status.

The zoo invites all visitors and supporters to stay updated on the progress of the red panda cubs through their social media channels.

