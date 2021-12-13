Tiger at John Ball Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

There have been no clinical signs of any other cats or animals having COVID, but additional testing is being run on the other tigers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Joh Ball Zoo’s 16-year-old tiger Nika has tested positive for COVID-19.

The zoo announced the news Monday, saying Nika had recently became ill but is doing well and continuing to improve. They suspect she was exposed from a pre-symptomatic, positive member of the animal care team.

“Even with increased safety protocols in place for the care of the Zoo’s animals, we know that just as with humans, the spreading of COVID can occur even among those who are vaccinated and practicing safe habits and protocols,” said Peter D’Arienzo, chief executive officer with John Ball Zoo.

“We continue to take the health and well-being of our team, guests and animals seriously as we have before and during this COVID pandemic. As with all of the Zoo’s animals, Nika continues to receive exceptional care from her keeper and veterinary teams and they are cautiously optimistic on her complete recovery.”

According to D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo’s tigers, chimpanzees, lions, snow leopards and small carnivores are completely vaccinated or are scheduled to receive their second vaccination.

“Many of our animals are now completely vaccinated against COVID-19 and that partially included Nika as she was due for her second dose on the day that she became sick,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn, John Ball Zoo’s veterinarian.

There have been no clinical signs of any other cats or animals having COVID, but additional testing is being run for the other tigers.

