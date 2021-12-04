John Ball Zoo to host Party for the Planet

Party for the Planet is a national event taking place at zoos across the country.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earth Day is just around the corner, and John Ball Zoo is starting the celebration early! On Saturday, April 17, the zoo is hosting Party for the Planet, a celebration of conservation, recycling and the natural world.

Party for the Planet is a national event taking place at zoos across the country. The event at John Ball Zoo will include information booths, conservation and sustainability education, as well as ambassador animals throughout the grounds.

Many of the area’s top conservation-minded organizations will be at the Zoo, which includes Kent County Public Works who will provide the opportunity for guests to recycle car seats. Plus, the Zoo’s many endangered or threatened animals will be showcased with ideas on what you can do to help save these valuable species right here in Michigan.

The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is included in the regular admission price. Those who want to attend are encouraged to reserve a timed entry ticket online.

