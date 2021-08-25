John Ball Zoo welcomes rare snow leopard, Mylo

Finally good news is in store for John Ball Zoo lovers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While Grand Rapids mourns the loss of John Ball’s first Canada Lynx and says goodbye to triplet red panda cubs heading to Tennessee, there is good news is in store for Zoo lovers.

Mylo, a 4-year-old male snow leopard, was just welcomed home to John Ball Zoo. He comes from the Toronto Zoo and celebrated his birthday on May 18.

Snow leopards are native to the mountains of Central Asia. They have thick fur and long tails to keep warm. To trek the icy terrain, they have large, snowshoe-like feet and light colored coats to hunt prey.

Snow leopards are the smallest of the big cat species. Mylo is the only species among his tiger, leopard, jaguar and lion neighbors that can’t roar.

Mylo and the rest of his species are at high risk of becoming extinct in the wild.

On a rotating schedule, Mylo will be joining Elsie in a shared habitat. Elsie is 18 years old and is therefore not recommended as a breeding partner.

John Ball Zoo says visitors are welcome to come greet Mylo at his new home but must keep in mind that he may not always be visible as he adjusts to his new home.

To support Mylo and Elsie as they fight species endangerment, visit the John Ball Zoo website here.

Welcome home to Grand Rapids, Mylo!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.