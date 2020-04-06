John Ball Zoo will open this weekend

Members can visit the zoo June 5-7, and the public will be welcomed June 8. Tickets are available online now.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo announced Thursday that its doors will soon reopen. After months of closure due to COVID-19, the zoo is ready to let the summer adventures begin.

While John Ball is excited to welcome guests, health and safety remains their top priority. Thus, a capacity limit will be in place until further notice. All guests will have to reserve a ticket for a specific 30-minute time period to enter the zoo.

Additionally, John Ball has provided a new list of health and safety protocols. According to these guidelines, the zoo has implemented more frequent and detailed sanitation procedures, and has also places additional handwashing stations throughout the grounds.

While facemasks are not required, the zoo does ask that guests consider wearing one, and to always maintain a 6-foot distance between other guests. Zoo team members will wear face masks at all times.

Other protocols include closures of some guest spaces and a no a re-admittance policy.

John Ball Zoo originally planned to reopen May 29, but decided it was not in the best interest of guests to open at that time. Since then, they said that have done more research and implemented increased safety measures.

