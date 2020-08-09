Wizards, witches, and muggles invited to John Ball Zoo's Wizarding Weekends

The zoo said costumes are highly encouraged!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is about to get magical this month.

For two weekends in September, wizards and muggles are invited to go to the zoo for an "enchanting" experience.

This year's Wizarding Weekends are happening on Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each weekend.

The zoo will be transformed into a magical world, from entering Nocturnal Alley, to exploring the Forbidden Forest, there will be something for every witch, wizard, and muggle. There will be interactive exhibits, activities, crafts, games, entertainment and food for the whole family.

The zoo encourages people to put on their robes, grab a wand and come out for the events.

John Ball recommends reserving timed entry tickets online prior to visiting. Tickets could be available for those who walk-up but the zoo cannot guarantee these will be available. Tickets can be reserved at www.jbzoo.org/visitandtickets.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.