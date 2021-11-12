John Ball Zoo wraps up season with $5 daily admission

The zoo’s last day is Nov. 21 and the sale is happening Nov. 13-21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are only a few days left for guests to explore John Ball Zoo this year. To wrap up the 2021 season, the zoo is offering $5 daily admission.

The zoo’s last day is Nov. 21 and the sale is happening Nov. 13-21. During these days, guests will have their last chance to see the red pandas, tigers, penguins, chimpanzees, bears, tigers and more.

John Ball Zoo did note that other animals – like the toucans, flamingos and budgies – will be behind the scenes in their winter habitats due to the colder weather.

For the remainder of the season, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

