John Gibbs speaks on Ottawa Co. Deputy County Administrator resigning

Deputy County Administrator Patrick Waterman cited deep concerns about the county's leadership in his resignation.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — John Gibbs spoke on the resignation of the Ottawa County's Deputy Administrator, who cited deep concerns over leadership in the county and worked less than a year on the job.

“I value Patrick Waterman’s contributions since he began working for Ottawa County eight months ago. I wish him the best in his new position," wrote Gibbs.

"I received Patrick’s resignation on Monday, July 24, 2023 and he was placed on paid administrative leave effective July 25, 2023. Patrick’s employment with the County will officially end on August 4, 2023, as he requested.”

Waterman will now be the deputy city manager in Wyoming.

"My decision to resign stems from a deep concern regarding what I have viewed to be as a lack of effective leadership and an eroding culture of employee trust and support within the county," Waterman said to Gibbs in his letter.

"Despite my best efforts to develop a collaborative working relationship with you over the past 7 months, I do not feel as though my skills, council and experience have been valued or utilized."

Other reasons Waterman cites for leaving: being uninvited from key departmental meetings, not adhering to established county hiring policies and practices and dismissing concerns he raised related to the senior executive aid position.

Waterman also said he is grateful for the opportunities to serve Ottawa County over the last 8 months.

Waterman joins Wyoming City Manager John Shay, who was ousted from Ottawa County in January. Shay made headlines back in January after a newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners fired Shay, and replaced him with former congressional candidate John Gibbs.

This is the latest turmoil in the Ottawa County government since the election of several commissioners who are part of the conservative organization known as Ottawa Impact.

They were elected on a platform opposed to pandemic mask rules and racial diversity efforts. They voted to close the county's office of diversity, equity and inclusion shortly after taking office and are trying to replace the county's administrative health officer.

Waterman is expected to start his new job as Wyoming deputy city manager mid-August.

"City Manager Shay is pleased to welcome Patrick Waterman to Wyoming. In appointing him to this role, Shay points to Waterman’s strong background in public administration and believes he will be a tremendous asset to the team and community," the city of Wyoming said in a statement.

Waterman has worked in local government for more than 20 years, including stints as city manager in Hudsonville and community development director in Grand Haven Charter Township.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.