GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- The August primary election gives Michigan Republicans two choices when they select a candidate to run against Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow in November: John James or Sandy Pensler.

President Donald Trump prefers Detroit businessman John James. In a Tweet on Friday, the president said James is a “SPECTACULAR” candidate.

...John is strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, our Vets and our Second Amendment. He will be a star. He has my full and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

“Isn’t that awesome,” said James, a 37-year-old Iraq war veteran, who was in Grand Rapids Friday night for a rally.

Sandy Pensler, his opponent in the primary, is also a Detroit businessman and a Trump supporter.

“He has been doing a fantastic job,” he says about the President.

Pensler says he is disappointed the President endorsed his opponent, but both men say winning endorsements is not the same as winning elections.

“It is such an awesome opportunity to have the President’s endorsement,” James told the group at his rally. “But the endorsement that is the most important to me is yours,” he added.

“I’m not trying to rack up endorsements,” says Pensler. “There is only one endorsement that matters. The people of Michigan.”

Recent polls show Pensler and James are running neck-and-neck. Many voters say they don’t know who they are, and a recent poll shows that Debbie Stabenow will beat whichever Republican contender she faces in November.

The primary election is August 7.

