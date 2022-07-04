Join the rebellion at Kentwood gym's saber academy

The class is on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., but could expand to other nights to meet demand.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A gym in Kentwood started a new class this week, with a workout that comes from a galaxy far, far away.

"Huge Star Wars fan," says Ray Shonk, owner of Quest Fitness. "Have been as long as I can remember."

So having owned Quest for about six years, Shonk decided, why not merge two of his passions?

"What little kid hasn't picked up a wrapping paper tube or something like that and pretended it was a lightsaber?" says Shonk.

That's where the idea came from for a saber training class. And he knew exactly where to start spreading the word.

"Went around to almost every comic book shop in Grand Rapids and put up fliers," he says.

And it worked. The first class quickly filled all of its 10 spots.

"Right after the class, I was getting messages from everyone that attended saying they loved it," says Shonk.

Loved it, but also got a tough workout.

"With swinging a sword around or a lightsaber around, you're going to work your shoulders and arms," explains Shonk. "But there's a lot of core work and leg work as well. I noticed everyone was breaking a sweat by the end of class."

So why does Shonk think the class is so popular? It's all about his gym's philosophy.

"An open community where anyone can come in and workout and find something fun to do," he says.

To reserve a spot, you can give Quest Fitness a call at (616) 425-1344.

