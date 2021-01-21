Police investigating break-in at Jude's Barbershop

Two other locations were broken over the weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating an apparent break-in at a barbershop.

Grand Rapids Police said it happened around 1 a.m. at the Jude's Barbershop on Wealthy Street.

Glass was shattered and hair products were seen scattered on the ground.

It's not clear what -- if anything -- was taken. The incident is still under investigation.

This is the third Jude's that has been hit in the last week. Two other Jude's Barbershop locations in Ottawa County were broken into over the weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of those incidents, but said that the suspect(s) took an undisclosed amount of cash and hair products.

It's not clear if Thursday's incident is related to the other break-ins.

