Judge denies voter fraud lawsuit filed by Barry County Sheriff

A judge has denied Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf’s federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Leaf’s suit requested the court to temporarily prevent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other defendants from implementing a Dec. 1 Memorandum issued by the State of Michigan Bureau of Elections concerning treatment of materials from the election.

On Monday, Nov. 7, Hon. Robert J. Jonker denied the request, saying it failed to meet several criteria in order to be passed.

“Applications invite the Court to make speculative leaps towards a hazy and nebulous inference that there has been numerous instances of election fraud and that Defendants are destroying the evidence,” the ruling reads. “There is simply nothing of record to infer as much, much less conclude that irreparable injury will occur before the defendants can be heard.”

