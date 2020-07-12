Judge nixes bid to decertify Michigan vote, seize machines

The judge says, “This ship has sailed.”

DETROIT — A lawsuit challenging Michigan’s election results has been thrown out by a federal judge.

It's the latest case to be dismissed or dropped. Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 25, two days after Michigan certified the results. It claims widespread irregularities in Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

The judge says, “This ship has sailed.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Parker says the lawsuit seems to be an effort to fuel doubts about the public's faith in elections and government.

