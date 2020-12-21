x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Judge plans to hear from residents in $641M Flint water deal

Federal Judge Judith Levy says Flint residents will still get a chance to give their opinion if preliminary approval is granted.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends. Officials announced the settlement Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, which must be approved by a federal judge. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT — A judge says she’ll wait until January before deciding whether to give preliminary approval to a $641 million settlement in a lawsuit by Flint, Michigan, residents. 

They were exposed to water contaminated with lead and bacteria. Federal Judge Judith Levy says Flint residents will still get a chance to give their opinion if preliminary approval is granted.

Most of the money is coming from the state of Michigan. Regulators in then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration allowed Flint to use the Flint River for water without treating it to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps. 

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.