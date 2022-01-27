Judge won't immediately put Michigan professor back in class

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan professor suspended for making a provocative video for his history students won’t be returning to class any time soon.
A federal judge rejected Barry Mehler’s request for immediate reinstatement Wednesday and set a March 7 hearing on his bid for a preliminary injunction.
The 74-year-old Mehler was suspended with pay earlier this month after making a sarcastic 14-minute video that included profanity and criticism of Ferris State University’s COVID-19 policies.
His attorneys say the professor was wrongly punished for expressing free speech.
Mehler says he was performing when he used salty language in the video.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.