Judge won't upset online system for absentee ballot sign-up

Judge Cynthia Stephens says critics waited too long to seek an injunction and “merely theorize” that fraud might occur.

LANSING, Mich. — A judge has rejected a challenge to Michigan’s online request system for absentee ballots.

Critics claim the online option violates Michigan law, which requires a signed application. But Judge Cynthia Stephens says critics waited too long to seek an injunction and “merely theorize” that fraud might occur.

The secretary of state started online absentee voter applications in June.

Signatures on file for a driver's license or a state ID are good enough to get a ballot. More than 74,000 voters have submitted online applications for an absentee ballot.

