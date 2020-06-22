Judges make adjustments as trials resume in Michigan courts

In Grand Traverse County, a civil trial will start Tuesday.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — Jurors are going back to school in a northern Michigan county as judges try to get trials going again after a timeout during the coronavirus pandemic.

To comply with social distancing requirements, jury selection will be held in the auditorium at Traverse City Central High School.

The trial will then shift to a regular courtroom.

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer says it could be the first trial since the coronavirus outbreak shut down courtrooms statewide.

A criminal trial next week will follow the same steps.

