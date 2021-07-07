July is People of Color Mental Health Awareness Month, Whitmer proclaims

"We must work together to improve the health and well-being of communities hit hardest by understanding the contributing inequities that led to health disparities.”

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed July as People of Color Mental Health Awareness Month, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has placed renewed focus on minority health improvements that addresses systemic racism and discrimination.

According to a release, racial and ethnic minority groups are less likely to have access to mental health services and are more likely to use emergency departments. The state said this can result in receiving lower quality mental healthcare.

“As we recognize People of Color Mental Health Awareness Month this July, we recommit ourselves to understand the challenges of access and availability associated with mental health in minority communities and work together to expand options, reduce stigma and tackle bias,” said Governor Whitmer.

“COVID-19 exposed and exacerbated so many underlying issues and deeply impacted communities of color and lower-income Michiganders. As we emerge from the pandemic, we must work together to improve the health and well-being of communities hit hardest by understanding the contributing inequities that led to health disparities.”

According to the state, eliminating barriers for professional counseling services in minority-serving schools, colleges, etc., is crucial in addressing the stigma and implicit bias surrounding mental health in minority communities.

“The disparities we’ve seen during COVID-19 highlights the need to focus even more on the health needs of black, indigenous and people of color,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Without an intentional and focused effort to eliminate health disparities and inequities, the burden of poor health on these populations will continue to grow. The establishment of this month encourages organizations in Michigan to assess the impact of policies and procedures on advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for minority populations.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.