'Just be straight with us': GVSU student frustrated, concerned about lack of COVID-19 plan from school

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As the school year quickly approaches for college students in West Michigan, many are wondering what their semester will look like with the lingering pandemic.

For one Grand Valley State University student, her concerns lie in the minimal answers from the school.

"I just want the school to be straight with us," said Chelsea McCrum. "Too much information is better than none."

"We just want them to share their plan and what they're thinking," she added.

Grand Valley State University has not made any announcements regarding the upcoming school year and COVID-19 protocols.

For McCrum, that is a concern.

"I won't know when I'm out on campus if there are other students who are un-vaccinated or if they are vaccinated," she said. "I know I won't get sick because I've been vaccinated, but I could still be a spreader of the Delta variant."

As of Wednesday morning, the university's online dashboard reported that nearly 80% of faculty and staff are fully vaccinated. But as for the students, only about 30% are fully vaccinated.

"I don't feel comfortable going back with 30% of the students vaccinated," said McCrum.

When asked for guidance, Grand Valley State University issued a statement saying that university officials are discussing their COVID-19 strategy.

"The president and senior leaders are in dialogue with representatives from various groups on campus to share facts and strategies to keep our campus as safe as possible while showing respect for different viewpoints and circumstances," the statement reads.

Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella also released a statement Wednesday evening saying that university officials are determining the best course of action. A complete plan will be announced Friday morning.

"I'm just hoping that Grand Valley and President Mantella do the right thing," said McCrum.

She said that would be requiring the vaccine for students or at least requiring a mask mandate, and offering online class options.

And McCrum had this message for her peers: "Please get vaccinated. That's all we can do to stop this and protect ourselves and protect others."

