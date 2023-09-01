Just Between Friends sale offering huge savings on items for growing kids

For people who are always looking to save money, the JBF sale is a great way to to earn money from gently used items and save on things you need for growing kids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Just Between Friends (JBF) pop-up marketplace is returning this September for West Michigan families as a budget-friendly resource.

For people who are always looking to save money, the JBF sale is a great way to to earn money from gently used items and save huge on things you need for growing kids such as gently-used children's, baby and maternity clothing and gear.

Over 800 local West Michigan sellers are registered to participate in the event, and over 7,000 shoppers.

At JBF sales families can shop 50-90% off retail prices, or earn from 60-70% on items sold. JBF is also partnering with charity In The Image for the sale, and also will be benefiting a local school library and smaller charities.

The presale will be Sept. 12, and the sale will be open to the public Sept. 13-16.

