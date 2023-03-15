Pop-up event offers 50-90% off resale items for kids

It only happens twice a year and Wednesday is the day! The Just Between Friends Pop-up Sale opens to the public for its spring/summer event.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — It only happens twice a year and Wednesday is the day! The Just Between Friends Pop-up Sale opens to the public for its spring/summer event. 13 ON YOUR SIDE got an early sneak peek inside and is showing you all the ways you can save in this week’s Money Guide.

If you have young kids to shop for, “This is the place to do it at 50-90% off retail,” said Melanie Salamone, co-organizer of the event.

The sale offers maternity wear and just about anything you might need or want for small children, “from clothes, to books, to shoes, to toys,” said Salamone.

Everything you’re shopping for has been checked for rips, stains or tears and those bigger items like playpens or strollers have been checked for safety recalls.

There are also items “if you need to keep your kids occupied and entertained over the summer months,” says Salamone, “we have puzzles, we have arts and crafts, we have games, non-electronic things if you’re looking to just keep them off that.”

So get ready to clear the shelves or help stock them.

“It’s one-stop-shop. I can get everything I need,” said Amanda Knapp, a self-described “mother, consigner, shopaholic.”

She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE,“I shopped for three years and then I became a consigner when my youngest started growing out of the items.”

For her, it’s been an experience that goes above the rest.

“I hold a record of the longest receipt for a couple of years now,” said Knapp.

She pointed out one of the many items she was in the process of purchasing during our interview, saying, “I have my chalk that I’m super excited about. I’m actually going to get for my daughter’s preschool teacher. This whole box is only $6.”

It’s an item we found online selling for three times as much.

“If it wasn’t for this sale, I would have to budget profusely but because of this sale as a consigner, I have no budget for any of this stuff because it all comes out of what I make,” said Knapp.

Organizers says consigners, on average, make about $500 each event. Some have said they make double that.

There’s a special discount for WZZM viewers hoping to do some shopping on Wednesday.

“Tickets at the door are $3; however, if you mention that you saw this on WZZM, you can get in for free,” said Salamone.

The event is also free any day after Wednesday.

It’s happening at the old Art Van building on Alpine Avenue NW. Friday and Saturday all items are half off. Some of the items left behind once the sale is over will be donated to local charity In the Image.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.