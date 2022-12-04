Group holds rally, 'Justice for Patrick Lyoya' march in Grand Rapids

This rally comes hours after the GRPD Chief announced he would publicly release multiple videos of the fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The community is rallying and planning to march to the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ahead of the anticipated video release of the police killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

Organizers plan to speak at the meeting to call for the immediate release of the video and demand that city officials hold GRPD accountable.

Grand Rapids city officials said they will release multiple sources of video, including body camera footage, Wednesday at 3 p.m.

A Grand Rapids Police officer, who has yet to be publicly identified, shot and killed Lyoya during an altercation last week.

The incident happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE. in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom announced Tuesday afternoon that he will host a news conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. where he'll publicly release multiple videos of the killing of Patrick Lyoya.

The expected release of the video comes after increasing community pressure to do so.

There have been protests and a public forum urging authorities to share evidence.

Lyoya's family and others in the community have called for full transparency in the investigation, including the immediate release of all video, an open autopsy, the identity of the officer who pulled the trigger and that a translator be available when officials speaking with the Lyoya family.

Lyoya's family has also retained nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has installed concrete barriers outside of the downtown headquarters in anticipation of the release of the video.

