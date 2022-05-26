Juvenile in police custody following social media threat to Newaygo Public Schools

The secure mode only lasted about 10 minutes after an immediate response from the Newaygo Police Department.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A juvenile is in custody after posting a threat toward Newaygo Public Schools.

The school posted on Facebook Thursday that the school was placed on secure mode at 11:15 a.m. after the schools resource officer was made aware of the threat on social media.

Secure mode is a precautionary measure that means no one is allowed in or out of the building, but students and staff are still allowed to move throughout the building, according to Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Wright.

The Newaygo Police Department immediately investigated the incident and apprehended the juvenile that was identified as posting the threat. That juvenile is in police custody.

The school says secure mode was lifted at 11:25 a.m., just 10 minutes later. No additional threats have been identified.

The school is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the repercussions of posting school threats on social media.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.