Juvenile in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by car in Grand Rapids

Police in Grand Rapids say a juvenile pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning on the city’s south side.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Burton Street, which was closed in both directions during the investigation.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Dan Adams said the victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

