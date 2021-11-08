Amy Black's new sentence is 35 to 60 years in prison, which would include the 30 years she already served in the murder of David VanBogelen.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Michigan woman who was sentenced to life in prison at age 16 has been resentenced. A Muskegon County judge decided Amy Black will now serve at least 35 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of David VanBogelen more than 30 years ago.

Multiple family members took the stand at the resentencing hearing Wednesday, Aug. 11, asking the judge for the maximum of 60 years.

Instead, they were met with a 35 to 60 year sentence, which includes the 30 years Black has already served. So, she could get out of prison in as little as four years.

The VanBogelen family revisited the day life changed forever during their statement, often directing their words to Black.

"I was 7 years old when my dad was murdered," Amanda VanBogelen says. "He missed any milestone or accomplishment we've ever made."

"You murdered my daughter's husband, my grandchildren's dad, my great-grandchildren's grand-dad, my son-in-law," Marlene Downing said. "You need to stay where you are and think about this for the rest of your life."

Black was back in court for VanBogelen's murder which occurred on Dec. 7, 1990 where she and her then-lover robbed, beat and stabbed him.

She was ordered to life in prison when she was 16 years old, and now at age 47, she apologized to the family at the stand in court.



"I didn't know how to be apologetic then," Black says. "I didn't understand the ramifications of the things I had done, and I didn't understand the horrific-ness of the crimes I committed, but I understand now."

With her back turned, VanBogelen's wife Barb says she will never accept an apology.



"I turned around and plugged my ears. I didn't hear a word she said," she says.

Black was back in court because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2012, finding it unconstitutional for juveniles to be sentenced to life in prison, leading the judge to his decision of a new sentence of 35 to 60 years.

The VanBogelen family shared their disappointment with this decision.

"Dave can't come back so why should she get a chance to be out? It's just wrong," Barb says. "No juvenile should be able to kill someone and turn around and get out and enjoy the rest of their life."

The parole board will meet to ultimately decide the remainder of Black's prison sentence, which would include evaluating her time and behavior behind bars.



"I'll be at that parole board hearing, all united just as we are now," Barb says. "We'll all be there. Dave mattered and he was a good guy."

