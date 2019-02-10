JW Marriott Grand Rapids announced Wednesday they were opening a new French bistro.

In the space that was formerly six.one.six, the refreshed downtown restaurant, Margaux, is inspired by the red wine regions in southern France.

The newly curated menu melds traditional French cuisine with a modern approach: escargot à la bourguignonne, steak frites café de Paris, croque-monsieur and baba au rhum.

The restaurant’s name pays homage to the Margaux wine appellation that encompasses the village and neighboring villages of Arsac, Labarde, Sourssans, and Cantenac, the most southern region of Medoc’s wine appellation, and will feature an expansive wine selection from the regions.

"Margaux is meant to appeal to the discerning diner who appreciates thoughtful cuisine in an unpretentious setting,” said Elle Wadel, general manager, Margaux. “Chef Caprice Mikel is passionate about utilizing locally sourced ingredients and poised to deliver flavor profiles aligned with the classic French experience that’s also contextual to the agricultural diversity of Michigan.”

The restaurant’s recent interior renovations feature modern lounge-style furnishings, tableware and stone cladding interiors reminiscent of the French countryside. Aptly named “Bordeaux,” Margaux’s private dining room is enclosed by floor to ceiling fluted glass and accompanied by a sheer for more intimate events. The space can accommodate up to 18 guests, is semi-soundproof and features one television for presentations.

Margaux is located on the first floor of the JW Marriott Grand Rapids and will be open for lunch and dinner on weekdays and brunch and dinner on weekends. Formerly known as Mixology, the bar adjacent to Margaux will be renamed to six.one.six Lounge and feature the hotel’s signature breakfast buffet and a la carte menu.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.