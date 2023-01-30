K-9 Eli back with Grand Rapids Police after being stabbed 8 times in Nov.

Eli is now working with the Department full-time after being cleared medically and passing training exercises, officials Tweeted Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A very important officer is back in the line of duty after a standoff situation left him injured in November.

K-9 Eli, a Belgian Malinois whose been with the Grand Rapids Police Department for four years, is returning to work after recovering from being stabbed eight times, officials tweeted.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom tweeted "Welcome back, good boy!" in response.

Eli is now working with the Department full-time after being cleared medically and passing training exercises.

"THANK YOU for the outpouring of support, well wishes, and donations," the Department said.

Eli lost a lot of blood, sustained a punctured lung, and had major thoracic injuries after police said he went after a suspect in a standoff situation on Nov. 13. He had at least one surgery and blood transfusions.

He was released from the hospital three days later to a crowd of police staff cheering him on.

Officer Justin Kribs, his handler, says his demeanor stayed positive all throughout his recovery.

Grand Rapids Police said officers sent in Eli when they couldn't make direct communication with the suspect and tear gas didn't flush him out.

The Grand Rapids man accused of going on a 48-hour crime spree was formally arraigned on a slew of felony charges.

Terry Junior Warren, 24, faces multiple assault, weapons charges, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal charges.

Eli made contact with the suspect right away, who began stabbing him with a kitchen knife, police said. That was when officers were able to place him in custody.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.