GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids teen is one of 12 artists from around the world who will be recognized for her artwork at an award ceremony in Hollywood in April.

Kaitlyn Goldberg is a senior at Forest Hills Northern High School and also takes classes at Kendall College of Art and Design. She won and earned this trip with the Illustrators of the Future contest.

She will be honored among her peers on Friday, April 3 at the 36th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards for her illustrative works. The contest is open to all illustrators who haven't been published yet.

At the event, two people will be awarded the grand prize of $5,000 for their work. Quarterly winners will also receive cash prizes. All winners' artwork will appear in the annual anthology L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future Volume 36.

Participants will take part in a week-long workshop with professional illustrators. Goldberg said she's looking forward to proving herself among her peers and professional artists, and seeing what it's like to be a professional artist while learning how to tell a story through her art.

She enjoys drawing fantasy characters from fairytales. She recommends to anyone who is interested in getting into art to just "go right into it."

"Don't worry about making anything too good in the beginning. You'll just grow from there," she said.

Goldberg creates her artwork using Adobe Creative Cloud and a Cintiq drawing tablet.

To see Katie's artwork, visit her Instagram page.

