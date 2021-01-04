Kalamazoo County Identification Program re-opens

In order to obtain a County ID, Kalamazoo County residents are required to prove their residency status and identify themselves with several documents.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Identification Program has reopened, according to Kalamazoo County Clerk and Register of Deeds Meredith Place. Kalamazoo County residents can now schedule an appointment to obtain a new county ID, renew an expired ID or replace a lost or stolen ID.

This service was shut down in March 2020 by then Kalamazoo County Clerk Tim Snow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the moment I took office, I made re-launching this service a priority, which is why I am overjoyed to finally be able to re-open this popular program,” Place said.

“Kalamazoo County residents need identification now more than ever, whether it’s to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, access affordable housing or open a bank account. I’m proud of the work our staff and members of the Kalamazoo County Identification Program Advisory Board have done to ensure this program is open to the public.”

The county ID cards feature a card holder's photograph, date of birth, address, signature, a unique ID number and other descriptors, such as height, weight and eye color. ID cards are good for three years.

Nearly 3,000 residents obtained a Kalamazoo County ID prior to the service shutting down due to COVID-19.

“We live in a society that often takes personal identification for granted, yet we’re required to have it on-hand and display it when asked,” said Francisco J. Villegas, chair of the Kalamazoo County Identification Program Advisory Board. “Barriers continue to exist in ensuring access to a Michigan ID. And, in the time of a global pandemic, the inability to produce an ID carries greater consequences.”

In order to obtain a County ID, Kalamazoo County residents are required to prove their residency status and identify themselves with several documents. Various types of identification documents are valued on a point scale, and residents must provide 300-400 points worth of identification to qualify.

The Kalamazoo County ID Program is open Monday through Friday by appointment in the Clerk & Register of Deeds office of the Kalamazoo County Administration Building. For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.

