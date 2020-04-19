UPDATE, 5:10 p.m: The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said Wayne Harrington Jr. has been located and returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY, 4 p.m: The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 61-year-old man.

Wayne Harrington Jr., 61, walked away from his home around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and he hasn't been seen since. He lives near Sprinkle Road and E. F Avenue in Comstock Township.

Harrington Jr. is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs about 145 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. Police said he had not shaven in a few days and has an unkempt beard.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, pants, shoes and either a black or burgundy hat. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs his medication, police said.

If you have any information about Harrington Jr. call police at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

