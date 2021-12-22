Prosecutor: Kalamazoo deputies who shot, killed Kyle Gooidosik acted lawfully

The law enforcement officers who fatally shot a man responsible for taking the lives of one of their own have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor says Sgt. Chris Hoffman, Deputy Patrick Braidwood, Deputy Justin Barts and Deputy Riley Gallagher of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were lawful in using deadly force.

He recently wrapped up his investigation into the shooting death of Kyle Goidosik.

Attorney Jeffrey Getting says Goidosik posed an immediate and extreme threat of death or serious injury to the officers and others.

"The events of August 14th were incredibly tragic. Mr. Goidosik’s actions caused the death of Deputy Ryan Proxmire, and ultimately was the cause of his own death," Getting said.

"They forever changed the lives of those personally involved, their families and loved ones, our law enforcement officers and our community."

Getting's office said he met with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and the Goidosik family to inform them of the decision.

On Aug. 14, deputies were responding to a call for help at a Shell gas station in Galesburg, Michigan. During their investigation, deputies recognized Kyle Goidosik, who had run away from police twice in the past 48 hours.

Police said while they tried to talk to him, Goidosik pulled out a gun and made a getaway in his van.

During the pursuit, Goidosik shot and killed Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sgt.

The pursuit ended down a rural road that was a dead-end surrounded by farm fields.

From there, Goidosik fired multiple shots at law enforcement, with police firing back.

