Authorities in Kalamazoo County working to locate runaway teen

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo County are hoping the public can help them locate a 16-year-old who ran away from home last month.

According to the Kalamazoo Charter Township Police Department, Arianna Marie Smith was reported as a runaway on May 11, 2020.

Police said that on July 2, she was seen leaving the Big Bend Apartments and headed towards New Horizon Village on Gull Road. Authorities believe Arianna is staying somewhere in the area of the 2000 block of Gull Road.

Her mother told authorities that Arianna suffers from medical and mental health issues.

Arianna is 16-years-old, around 5'8" and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, but was last seen with long, multi-colored braided hair.

If anyone has seen or heard from Arianna, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

