Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office searching for 17-year-old girl

Deputies believe Sophie Miller is still in the Kalamazoo area.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teenager missing since Thursday.

Sophie Miller, 17, was last seen on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the area of South 26th St. and East Cork Street in Comstock Twp.

Miller is 5’10” and weighs 125 lbs. She has straight black hair with blond undertones, brown eyes and pierced ears.

She was last wearing a light-colored top, a long white/cream colored coat and a pink “NIKE” baseball cap.

Authorities believe she is still in the Kalamazoo County area.

If you see Miller or have any information, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

