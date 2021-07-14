Kalamazoo man arrested after pointing gun at restaurant employees

No one was injured in the incident.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man from Kalamazoo was arrested Wednesday afternoon after pointing a gun at restaurant employees.

Police say the incident happened in the 4300 block of Stadium Drive around 3:45 p.m. The man was not happy with the service and got into an argument with restaurant workers, pointing a gun at them, according to police. No one was injured.

The suspect, 21, was arrested on assault and weapons charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

