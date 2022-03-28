Kalamazoo police searching for missing man with dementia

Ray is believed to have been walking towards the downtown area.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing, endangered man with dementia.

Curtis Edward Ray, 63, reportedly walked away from his family home in the 600 block of Ada Street between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3:45 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jogger-style pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on Ray’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

