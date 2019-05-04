KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say they cleared a camp of homeless people and their belongings near downtown Kalamazoo Friday morning.

The camp had been in place on the private property since at least January. Police say the people living in the lot in the 500 block of North Pitcher Street had been offered social services and assistance in moving their property out of the area.

The property’s owner made the request to public safety. There were no arrests or citations issued.

This comes after a large encampment of homeless people took up residence in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo as a protest last year.

RELATED: 14 arrested during homeless protest at Bronson Park

RELATED: City of Kalamazoo tells homeless protesters they have to vacate Bronson Park

RELATED: No solution yet for Kalamazoo homeless protest

The Kalamazoo Public Works Department assisted officers in removing the large amount of debris and trash that had accumulated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.