Kalamazoo police looking for missing, endangered woman

Sanita Magnuson, 32, was last seen on Monday, June 7, at the 3700 block of Pristine Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman, believed to be endangered.

Sanita Magnuson, 32, was last seen on Monday, June 7, at the 3700 block of Pristine Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

She's described as a white female, 5'6", 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she left her cell phone and vehicle behind and exhibited some unusual behavior prior to going missing.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Sanita Magnuson, you are asked to call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 488-8911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.