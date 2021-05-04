Kalamazoo Police looking for missing woman last seen March 31

40-year-old Bushek was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black scarf and jeans and was reportedly going to Tim Horton’s.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Police Department asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman. Anne Amanda Bushek was reported to have been missing since March 31.

She is described as a 40-year-old white female, 5-foot-1, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black scarf and jeans and was reportedly going to Tim Horton’s. She also frequents Shakespeare’s Pub, according to police.

Her family reports that Bushek is unable to care for herself and may harm herself.

If you have seen Anne Amanda Bushek you are asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

