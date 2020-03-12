Kalamazoo police searching for missing teen

Arianna Smith was last seen in her home on September 15.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on September 15.

Arianna Smith was last seen in her home in Kalamazoo. She was making contact with her mom and little sister, but missed the holiday and has not posted on social media in days.

Arianna is 5"8' with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in Adidas joggers, black socks with Nike slides and a jean jacket.

If you have any information about Arianna's location you're asked to call Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

