x
Local News

Police searching for woman who walked out of Kalamazoo home Tuesday

Kathy has blond hair and green eyes. She is believed to be wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black coat.
Credit: Provided
Missing Kalamazoo woman Kathy Lynn Prevatte.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for helping locating a woman missing from Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte was last seen at her home in the 6000 block of Tall Oaks Drive on Tuesday. She left on foot around 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. 

Anyone who has seen Kathy in the last 24 hours is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer

    

