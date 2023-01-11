Police searching for woman who walked out of Kalamazoo home Tuesday

Kathy has blond hair and green eyes. She is believed to be wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black coat.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for helping locating a woman missing from Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte was last seen at her home in the 6000 block of Tall Oaks Drive on Tuesday. She left on foot around 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Kathy has blond hair and green eyes. She is believed to be wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black coat.

Anyone who has seen Kathy in the last 24 hours is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

